Dharmapuri farmers fear tomato price drop as purattasi ends

DHARMAPURI: The procurement price of tomatoes has been hovering around the Rs 50 per kg mark in the district and farmers attribute it to spike in demand during the Tamil month of Purattasi when most people refrain from consuming meat. With a Purattasi drawing to a close, farmers fear the prices would drop.

Also, farmers can’t help but worry, as they predict the fluctuating climatic conditions during North East monsoon could lead to losses.

Speaking to TNIE, P Ganeshan, wholesale tomato trader said, “Right now, a crate of 16 kg of tomatoes is sold for Rs 750 -Rs 900. In Uzhavar Sandhai the price is Rs 45 - Rs 50 per kg. This is mainly due to the demand in markets across Tamil Nadu. For either religious reasons or due to climatic conditions people in the state often refrain from meat consumption. Two weeks ago the price was Rs 20 per kg. Next month the demand would reduce and prices would drop. This is not favourable for farmers or traders, the fluctuating prices affect both of us. “

R Kumaresan from Palacode said, “We have been facing a spell of bad weather for the past two years which has left farmers with little profits. While we are happy with the prices now, next month rain will severely impact production. While the price would rise then, not many farmers can benefit from it. So this price hike is only temporary and not enough.

A kg must be sold at least Rs 60 for farmers to make a decent profit.”

P Gunasekhar, a farmer from Dharmapuri said, “From August there has been no significant rainfall in the district and this itself has led to low production. The supply is also not extremely high. Our local production is on par with the demand and this has led to stable prices. When monsoon gains momentum, the production would increase.”

Officials in the Agriculture marketing department said, “There is no problem with supply, we get about 9 to 10 tonnes of tomatoes and this is sufficient. Right now the demand has boosted prices.”