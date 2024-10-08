DMK Dalit Panchayat chief resigns amid allegations of caste discrimination

TIRUNELVELI: DMK’s Pappakudi panchayat union chairperson Poongothai Sasikumar, who belongs to the Scheduled Caste community, has recently submitted her resignation to Tirunelveli Collector Dr K P Karthikeyan and DMK leaders, citing caste-based discrimination by the vice-chairperson of the panchayat who belongs to the MBC community.

The woman had offered to quit her post two years ago and submitted her resignation to the then collector V Vishnu over caste discrimination, but was persuaded by the party leadership to continue. Now the issue seems to have reached a point of no return.

When contacted by TNIE on Monday, Karthikeyan confirmed receiving the resignation letter from the chairperson and said, “There are allegations of ongoing tussle between the chairperson and her husband and the vice-chairperson. A detailed inquiry is under way. Only after the inquiry is completed, a decision can be taken on her resignation.”

When TNIE tried to contact Poongothai, her husband Sasikumar answered the call and stated that she is depressed and not in a position to talk to anyone.

“The vice-chairperson of the panchayat and DMK union secretary Marivannamuthu treated Poongothai shabbily because of her caste. She was not even provided with a proper chair and table to work in the office. Recently, one of his supporters sat in her chair, took a selfie, and shared it on social media, claiming to be the chairperson. We have raised the issue with our party president MK Stalin, DMK MP Kanimozhi, and party joint organising secretary Anbagam Kalai,” he said.