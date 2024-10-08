EPS suspends Thalavai Sundaram for acting against AIADMK's principles

CHENNAI: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Tuesday expelled one of the party's senior functionaries and party MLA N Thalavai Sundaram for acting against the ideologies and principles of the AIADMK besides acting violative of the party's bylaws.

Sundaram has been suspended as AIADMK's organising secretary as well as the party's secretary to the Kanyakumari East district.

Sundaram's suspension came two days after inaugurating a rally of the RSS in Kanyakumari.

Thalavai Sundaram was elected to the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly as an AIADMK MLA from the Kanyakumari constituency in the 2001 election. He has also served as an AIADMK Rajya Sabha member from April 1996 to May 2002. Additionally, Sundaram had also served as a Minister and as the Tamil Nadu government's representative in New Delhi.