Five lives lost amid poor coordination at Chennai Air show; Public left frustrated

CHENNAI: The inefficiency in coordination between government departments for one of the largest public events this year that had over 10 lakh people in attendance, has cost five people their lives. The state government has so far failed to pin the responsibility for the sequence of unfortunate events nor offered clarity as to whether anything went wrong.

An official statement that came from Chief Minister MK Stalin a day later on Monday afternoon said the police, fire and rescue, Greater Chennai Corporation and the health department had coordinated to make arrangements beyond the extent of what the Indian Air Force had requested.

However, the statement did not provide specifics on the arrangements made. Earlier on Monday, Health Minister Ma Subramanian provided details on the arrangements made by his department, including ambulances and hospital beds.

The public, however, had two major complaints – the lack of drinking water and an overwhelmed public transport system that failed them.

When contacted, metro water sources said they received requests to place water tanks in 16 locations that were earmarked by the IAF along the service road. As per the request, 16 3000-litre tanks were placed along the service road, officials said.