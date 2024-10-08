Minister E V Velu reviews monsoon preparedness, flood prevention measures in Chennai

CHENNAI: State Highways Minister E V Velu has instructed the officials to expedite all pending stormwater drainage projects on the state highways within the Chennai, Tambaram, and Avadi corporations.

During a monsoon preparedness meeting held at the Highways Research Centre in Guindy on Monday, the minister reviewed ongoing work on highways in areas such as Tambaram, Mudichur, and Pallikaranai, which experienced significant flooding during last year’s rains.

According to a statement, the minister assessed the construction of stormwater drains for major roads, including East Coast Road, Rajiv Gandhi Salai, Pallavaram-Thuraipakkam Road, the roads connecting OMR and ECR, the Maraimalai Adigalar Bridge, Jawaharlal Nehru Road, GST Road, and other key routes. He also reviewed the progress of desilting works, and the cleaning of culverts, minor bridges, and other flood-prone areas.

The minister instructed officials to ensure the stormwater drains are cleaned well before the onset of the monsoon.

Additionally, the minister emphasised that all work sites must be fenced off on all four sides of the road. He also directed officials to have essential equipment, such as earthmovers, electric motors, and diesel generators for pumping water, ready for any exigency at subways managed by the highways department. Officials from various units of the highway department attended the meeting.