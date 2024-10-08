Security tightened at Coimbatore lakefronts amid complaints of moral policing

COIMBATORE: The Coimbatore Smart City Projects Limited have deployed female security staff at seven rejuvenated lakefronts in the city to prevent activities such as consuming alcohol and smoking in public places.Some people complained that they were keeping a watch on couples.

The Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) has carried out development works at seven lakefronts under the Smart City Projects Mission. These public spaces, however, are being misused by some miscreants for illegal and ‘indecent’ acts. In view of this, demands from the public grew louder to take action.

Considering this, female security personnel have been deployed at all seven lakefronts of the city for ‘moral policing’ and to prevent other illegal activities in public spaces.

An official from Lions Services Limited Company, which takes care of security at the lakefronts told TNIE, “Around three female security personnel have been deployed at each lakefront in the city. They will monitor the place from 8 am to 6 pm.

They will be blowing whistles and asking couples to maintain distance while sitting and curb those involved in public displays of affection. Since female staff have been deployed, many couples listen to them and this has brought some change here.”

Apart from them, about 10 security personnel have also been deployed at each lakefront to prevent illegal activities such as alcohol consumption, smoking or other banned substances. The security personnel would report such miscreants to the local police, the official added.

Speaking to TNIE, CCMC Commissioner M Sivaguru Prabakaran said, “We have not given permission to the contract company to appoint staff for moral policing at the lakefronts developed under the Smart City Projects. I shall check the matter and take necessary action.”