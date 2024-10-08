SHRC summons Chennai police commissioner over 'firm approach' remarks

CHENNAI: The State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) has issued a summons to the Greater Chennai Police commissioner, A Arun, to appear before the commission on October 14, sources said on Monday, to explain some comments made by him about “firm” approach against criminals.

The SHRC bench of Chairperson Justice S Manikumar and member V Kannadasan issued the order after conducting an inquiry with Thiruvottiyur assistant commissioner of police, Ilangovan, about a video clip where he is seen warning the wife of a history-sheeter to dissuade him from getting involved in criminal activities and threatening violence.

The video was recorded by a resident when the cop visited the history-sheeter’s house and it was uploaded with a caption referring to Arun’s purported message to all history-sheeters. He had then said, “I will teach them in their language,” referring to a firm approach against criminal elements in the city.

Sources said the commission wants to ask Arun what he meant by that statement.