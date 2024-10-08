Suspended constable in bribery case dies by suicide, family protests in Erode

ERODE: A police constable attached to Ammapet police station, recently suspended for allegedly taking bribe, died by suicide at his house on Monday. The deceased was identified as P Selvakumar (34), from Umareddiyur.

Police said, “As Selvakumar was on duty near the Chinnapallam check post on October 2, it is alleged that he had tried taking a bribe from a truck driver carrying a load of banana. Following this, an argument broke out between Selvakumar and a few truck drivers.

A video of the same also went viral on social media. Senior police officials conducted an investigation and based on the inquiry report, Selvakumar was suspended by the district Superintendent of Police on October 4. Based on this, Selvakumar might have allegedly taken the step.” Police added that his body was sent to a Government Medical College Hospital in Perundurai for postmortem.

Selvakumar’s family members and cadres of a few political parties staged a road roko near Ammapet, Bhavani, and Mettur roads junction near Ammapet police station. They said that some people had deliberately blamed Selvakumar and he did not take bribe.

Though the police tried to convince the protestors, they continued their stir till Monday evening. Due to this, the traffic in the area was affected.



