Tangedco's pole installation blocks lake access, halts work amid protests

COIMBATORE: The Kousika Neer Karangal, an organisation working for the rejuvenation of Chinnavedampatti lake, has alleged that Tangedco is installing electricity poles in the approach path. The path is used by volunteers to clean the lake in summer and for officials to check the water body.

Based on an application from a private residential area at Valarmathi Nagar, the western part of lakh which comes under the Thudiyalur sub-division, Tangedco commenced the work of shift a HT power line from the residential area.

During this work, Tangedco staff dug a pit in the lake approach path to install an electricity pole. Volunteers if Kousika Neer Karangal who had renovated the water body opposed it. They say it would also disturb the feeder canal of the Chinnavedampatti Lake which spread around 235 acres once.

“The cart track enables PWD inspections and maintenance work like desilting, and there should be no encroachment. We have reported the issue to the District collector, PWD and the Tangedco,” said S Sivaraja of Kousika Neer Karangal.

PWD officials said that they have instructed the Tangedco to install poles without disturbing the path. When asked, an officer from Tangedco said they have suspended the work to get clearity on the issue.

“We don’t want to get into problems as it would become a mistake if we install a pole without identifying a correct place. We would commence the work after consulting with officials and the land owners in the area,” the officer said.