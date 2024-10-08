TCMC intensifies flood prevention measures ahead of monsoon

CHENNAI: Leaving nothing to chance this year, the Tambaram City Municipal Corporation (TCMC) has intensified its preparations for the upcoming Northeast monsoon season.
It has identified over 32 areas that are highly vulnerable to inundation and initiated a series of flood prevention measures such as desilting of canals and other vital infrastructural work. In a proactive approach, the TCMC has already stationed 11 diesel pumps at strategic locations to drain floodwater in case of heavy rainfall.
Last year’s monsoon posed a significant challenge for the civic body, with incessant showers causing widespread flooding in several areas, including Varadharajapuram, Mudichur, parts of Anakaputhur and others.
Many neighbourhoods were severely impacted, leading to property damage, disruptions in daily life, and public outcry for better preparedness. Prolonged water stagnation in some areas highlighted the need for a more robust flood prevention infrastructure.
To address these issues, TCMC has earmarked 32 vulnerable areas, including Mungil Eri, MGR Nagar, Kamatchi Nagar, Pari Nagar, Kamaraj Nagar, Renuga Nagar, Thiruvalluvar Nagar, Anna Salai, Perumal Nagar, AGS Nagar, Yasodha Nagar, Duraisamy Nagar, Ezhumalai Street, Ponds Flyover, GST Road near Vetri Cinemas, Thirumalai Nagar, Ramanar Street, Arul Murugan Nagar, Nandhanam Nagar, Goodwill Nagar, Sasivaradhan Nagar, TTK Nagar Subway, Samathuva Periyar Nagar, and others. These areas, mostly near water bodies and low-lying, are prone to water accumulation during heavy rains.
In addition to identifying vulnerable areas, the TCMC has collaborated with the Highways Department and the Water Resources Department (WRD) to implement comprehensive flood prevention measures. The corporation has already completed several key tasks, including desilting canals and the construction of stormwater drains.
However, the civic body officials revealed that while they have completed their share of the work, the projects assigned to the Highways and WRD departments are still pending. They expressed hope that once these works are completed, the city will be better equipped to handle the monsoon rains.
The TCMC has also stationed 11 diesel motor pumps in critical areas like Renuka Nagar, Pari Nagar, Kamatchi Nagar, Perumal Nagar, and AGS Nagar, among others, to remove excess rainwater. Furthermore, an emergency response plan, which includes establishing temporary shelters for displaced residents, providing relief materials, and deploying medical teams, has been chalked out.
According to corporation sources, a total of 20 temporary shelters were set up last year in areas like Pallavaram, Hasthinapuram, Keelkattalai, MES Road, and Irumbuliyur to accommodate residents affected by the floods. They added that such measures will be ready for this year’s monsoon as well.
One of the major concerns of residents is whether the completed flood-prevention works will be effective. Commenting on the situation, Chromepet resident TN Ashokan told TNIE, “In previous years, residential areas got flooded during monsoons and cyclones due to poor maintenance of the inlet and outlet channels of lakes. The TCMC now claims that issues in all flood-prone areas have been addressed, but we will only know for sure once the monsoon arrives.”
He further underlined that proper maintenance of these channels would not only prevent flooding but also allow surplus water to flow into nearby water bodies, thereby recharging groundwater and protecting the city from potential droughts during the summer. As the Northeast monsoon is around the corner, all eyes are on the TCMC to see whether their preventive measures will hold up.