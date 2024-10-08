TCMC intensifies flood prevention measures ahead of monsoon

CHENNAI: Leaving nothing to chance this year, the Tambaram City Municipal Corporation (TCMC) has intensified its preparations for the upcoming Northeast monsoon season.

It has identified over 32 areas that are highly vulnerable to inundation and initiated a series of flood prevention measures such as desilting of canals and other vital infrastructural work. In a proactive approach, the TCMC has already stationed 11 diesel pumps at strategic locations to drain floodwater in case of heavy rainfall.

Last year’s monsoon posed a significant challenge for the civic body, with incessant showers causing widespread flooding in several areas, including Varadharajapuram, Mudichur, parts of Anakaputhur and others.

Many neighbourhoods were severely impacted, leading to property damage, disruptions in daily life, and public outcry for better preparedness. Prolonged water stagnation in some areas highlighted the need for a more robust flood prevention infrastructure.

To address these issues, TCMC has earmarked 32 vulnerable areas, including Mungil Eri, MGR Nagar, Kamatchi Nagar, Pari Nagar, Kamaraj Nagar, Renuga Nagar, Thiruvalluvar Nagar, Anna Salai, Perumal Nagar, AGS Nagar, Yasodha Nagar, Duraisamy Nagar, Ezhumalai Street, Ponds Flyover, GST Road near Vetri Cinemas, Thirumalai Nagar, Ramanar Street, Arul Murugan Nagar, Nandhanam Nagar, Goodwill Nagar, Sasivaradhan Nagar, TTK Nagar Subway, Samathuva Periyar Nagar, and others. These areas, mostly near water bodies and low-lying, are prone to water accumulation during heavy rains.