TN CM announces Rs 5 Lakh aid for families of air show heat-related deaths

CHENNAI: Expressing deep anguish over the death of five people who attended the Indian Air Force (IAF) air show at the Marina beach on Sunday, Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday announced a solatium of Rs 5 lakh each to the grieving families.

In a statement, the CM said the state government extended full administrative support to the IAF and made arrangements beyond what was requested by the IAF.

Police department, fire and rescue services, Chennai Corporation, and the health department together made arrangements to host an excellent event for the people.

However, since there was an unexpected huge turnout, people faced difficulties in reaching their vehicles and getting access to public transport, he said.

The CM assured that in future, while organising such events, more attention will be paid to arrangements. “I was pained to know that five priceless lives were lost due to the scorching sun and medical reasons. My deepest condolence to the family members and their relatives,” the CM said.

Earlier on Monday, Health Minister Ma Subramanian, who spoke to reporters, said that the five deaths were due to heat-related issues and not overcrowding. He said the incident should not be politicised and denied claims that the government downplayed the fatalities.

Asking reporters not to sensationalise the issue for increasing their TRP ratings (of TV channels), he said, “We provided all the facilities requested by the IAF. The Chief Secretary conducted two meetings with all the service departments.”

Med teams including those from Army were deployed, says MaSu

“There were medical teams, including those belonging to the Indian Army, at the venue along with ambulances and thousands of paramedics,” Ma Subramanian said.