1,039 diagnosed with kidney disease in Kovai

COIMBATORE: A total of 1,039 people have been diagnosed with early Chronic Kidney Diseases (CKD) in Coimbatore district through screening under the Siruneeragam Kakkum Seermigu Maruthuva Thittam - a kidney care scheme launched by the state government across Tamil Nadu in 2023. The scheme is available in all primary health centres (PHCs).

Most of them were patients of non-communicable diseases and they came to know of their condition during random urine test, said officials. Diabetes and Hypertension play a significant role in chronic kidney disease.

After the launch of the Siruneeragam Kakkum Seermigu Maruthuva Thittam Scheme in July 2023, people who visit the 89 primary health centres in Coimbatore are tested based on basic symptoms. Though it is asymptomatic, doctors suggest the test if they have diabetes or hypertension.

“Usually, people who are taking treatments for Non-Communicable Diseases (NCD) like Diabetes (DM), hypertension (HT), Cancer, and Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease face CKD issues. Other than it, CKD does not show any symptoms in normal people who have not been diagnosed with NCD.

Earlier our regular screening tools could not identify CKD patients, and they seek medical care only during the terminal stages of the disease and it would be difficult to save them. However, the urine albumin test, which is done in all PHCs free of cost, helps diagnose CKD at the early stage,” said P Aruna, Deputy Director of Health Services, Coimbatore district.