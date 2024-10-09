1,039 diagnosed with kidney disease in Kovai
COIMBATORE: A total of 1,039 people have been diagnosed with early Chronic Kidney Diseases (CKD) in Coimbatore district through screening under the Siruneeragam Kakkum Seermigu Maruthuva Thittam - a kidney care scheme launched by the state government across Tamil Nadu in 2023. The scheme is available in all primary health centres (PHCs).
Most of them were patients of non-communicable diseases and they came to know of their condition during random urine test, said officials. Diabetes and Hypertension play a significant role in chronic kidney disease.
After the launch of the Siruneeragam Kakkum Seermigu Maruthuva Thittam Scheme in July 2023, people who visit the 89 primary health centres in Coimbatore are tested based on basic symptoms. Though it is asymptomatic, doctors suggest the test if they have diabetes or hypertension.
“Usually, people who are taking treatments for Non-Communicable Diseases (NCD) like Diabetes (DM), hypertension (HT), Cancer, and Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease face CKD issues. Other than it, CKD does not show any symptoms in normal people who have not been diagnosed with NCD.
Earlier our regular screening tools could not identify CKD patients, and they seek medical care only during the terminal stages of the disease and it would be difficult to save them. However, the urine albumin test, which is done in all PHCs free of cost, helps diagnose CKD at the early stage,” said P Aruna, Deputy Director of Health Services, Coimbatore district.
“We can identify people with risk factors and initiate treatment. We recommend all people above 30 years and those who have Diabetes (DM), Hyper Tension (HT) should undergo the screening test. If it shows positive results they should start medications, which help them to overcome the chronic kidney disease,” said S Sindhu, District Programme Officer for Non-Communicable diseases.
From July 2023 to July 2024, as many as 1,17,050 people including 57,476 men and 59,574 women underwent the CKD urine albumin test in Coimbatore district. Of them, 1,039 people including 530 men and 509 women were diagnosed with early stage of CKD.
“The CKD database helps identify the people with complications, and to help in better screening, early identification and management. Now all those people are monitored by staff of the respective PHCs periodically,” said Sindhu who received third place in an international conference DPHICON 2024 held at Tiruchy this month, for submitting a research paper on this initiative under the title ‘Pattern of albumin urea among NCD patients attending primary care facilities in the Coimbatore district’.
She added that as per a recent survey CKD is prevalent in 8.4% of the adult population of Tamil Nadu.
“With diabetes and hypertension cases increasing, chronic kidney disease will also increase. Though there are symptoms for every disease, unfortunately, CKD predominantly remains asymptomatic. At least 60 to 70% of people who have non-communicable diseases are at high risk of CKD as it is a major factor for the NCD.
Also, there is no gender difference in it. Hence those who have NCDs like diabetes and hypertension should undergo a urine albumin test and should take proper medication for both. People can prevent the risk by taking simple precautionary measures like proper fluid intake, checking blood pressure and diabetes periodically,” Sindhu said.