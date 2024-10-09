AIADMK forms human chain, slams DMK government

CHENNAI: The AIADMK on Tuesday staged human chain protests across the state against the hike in property tax, increasing prices of essential commodities and other issues. Former minister D Jayakumar led one of the protests in Chennai, held at Royapuram.

The AIADMK cadre raised slogans against the DMK government demanding roll back of property tax hike. They also condemned the government for the alleged deteriorating law and order, hike in electricity tariff and prices of milk products, alleged atrocities against women and children and the prevalence of narcotic substances.

Answering reporters, Jayakumar said the state government had failed to make appropriate arrangements for the air show on Sunday and people were put to great hardships. The government should hike the solatium to the bereaved families to `10 lakh and provide government employment to members of these families.