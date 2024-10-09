DMK appoints external observers in 234 constituencies to hit 200 in 2026

CHENNAI: In a bid to realise its ambitious goal of winning at least 200 seats in the 2026 Assembly election, the DMK has designated persons in-charge for all 234 constituencies. Though the party general secretary Duraimurugan said these appointments are solely focussed on establishing booth committees and booth-level agents apart from the electoral roll verification, the party sources said the persons in-charge have to do more than these assigned tasks.

Duraimurugan said the party has appointed former MLAs and ministers, ex-MPs, former corporation mayor, ex-municipal chairman, former vice chancellor, incumbent deputy mayor and others as persons in-charge of constituencies.

Some of the important nominees are R Viduthalai, legal wing president (Kolathur), P Sekar, state cadre wing secretary (Tiruvallur), R Rajiv Gandhi, students’ wing state president (Alandur), Dr EVV Kamban, son of minister EV Velu (Polur), EG Sugavanam, former MP (Omalur), J Rekha Priyadharsini, former Salem Mayor (Senthamangalam), Bhavani Rajendran, former MP (Thiruchuzhi), N Suresh Rajan, ex-minister (Nanguneri), Dhanush M Kumar, former MP (Vasudevanallur) and Vijila Sathyanand, ex-MP (Padmanabhapuram).

Sources said these appointees will serve as external observers, reporting directly to the leadership. Their responsibilities include monitoring constituency-level developments and providing feedback to strengthen the party’s presence.