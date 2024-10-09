Global security scenario warrants strong Air Force: Air Chief Marshal A P Singh

CHENNAI: Global security environment is in a state of constant flux and ongoing conflicts have demonstrated an inescapable need to have a strong and capable Air Force, according to Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal A P Singh.

In his address at the 92nd anniversary celebrations at Air Force Station Tambaram, the air chief said adopting latest technology along with innovative and out-of-the-box thinking will play a decisive role in today’s multi-domain environment.

Describing Air Force Day as an occasion for air warriors to rededicate themselves to the service of the nation, he said IAF has proved its mettle on various fronts.

“One of our primary objective is to deliver weapons, on target, on time, every time and this capability was aptly showcased during the firepower demonstration exercise ‘Vayu Shakti’ at Pokhran Range in February 2024,” he said.

“We also conducted the largest multinational exercise Tarang Shakti on the Indian soil after a gap of 61 years with participation of air forces of more than 30 nations,” he added.