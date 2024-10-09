Identify flood-prone spots, avert power cuts: Minister V Senthil Balaji

CHENNAI: Electricity Minister V Senthil Balaji held a review meeting at TNEB headquarters on Tuesday to ensure uninterrupted power supply during the north east monsoon.

He urged officials to complete the pending works at the earliest. Out of the 6,424 pillar boxes that need to be raised in height to prevent flood damage, work on 4,967 have been completed. The remaining work will be completed by the weekend.

Balaji said Minnagam, the centralised call centre, received 23,000 complaints in September, mostly regarding power outage and low voltage issues. He directed authorities to take steps to reduce such complaints in the future.

During last year’s monsoon, 31 vulnerable spots were identified in south Chennai. Balaji asked the officials to identify more such areas in and around the city and prevent power outage.

A release from the Public Relations Department said a total of 15,93,893 special maintenance works were carried out across the state between April and September. In Chennai and Kancheepuram zones, a total of 5,983 poles were replaced, 3,193 poles repaired and 2,604 were erected.

Weak insulators were replaced at 12,034 locations, overhead wires replaced at 3,314 places, and 2,040 pillar boxes were repaired. Around 534 km of cables were also checked.