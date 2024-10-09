LS poll duty travel allowance yet to be disbursed: Tamil Nadu cops

TIRUNELVELI: Police personnel across the state, who were on duty during the parliamentary election, said the state government is yet to provide them travel allowance (TA) for 83 days, while it has been disbursed to staff members of other departments.

Speaking to TNIE on condition of anonymity, a police constable from Tirunelveli said, “The state is treating police personnel with a step-motherly attitude. We had sleepless nights during the parliamentary election, and were sent to remote locations.”

Another police personnel from Sankarankovil said that since the day the election dates were announced, police personnel were not given leave. “Most of us had just six hours of rest a day. We did not even have time to take sick children to hospital.”

“The state government disbursed travel allowance to staff of revenue and other departments, fearing protests if the allowance was not given. We do not have a union to take our demands to the government. The state has to pay around `15,000 to each police personnel, which is a big sum,” said a head constable from Cheranmahadevi.

When contacted, a superintendent of police (SP) from a southern district said, “The state government lacks sufficient funds to provide TA.”

“When higher officials visit our district, we bring the matter to their notice. We hope the state will soon make arrangements for funds,” said another SP.

Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Davidson Devasirvatham said the state government was waiting for funds from the Centre to disburse the travel allowance.

“As we were unable to grant TA with state funds, the government has sought funds from the Centre through the Election Commission of India. If the centre’s funds are not received, the state government will disburse TA with revised estimates,” he said.