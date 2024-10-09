Nagapattinam fishing harbour likely to get further upgrade for Rs 75 crore

NAGAPATTINAM: The development of Nagapattinam fishing harbour near Akkaraipettai is nearing completion and is expected to be ready by the end of this year. The fisheries department has proposed an additional expenditure of Rs 75 crore to further enhance its facilities.

The current phase of modernisation is being undertaken at a cost of Rs 81 crore. “We initially aimed to complete the development works by September 2025, but with over 93% of work now complete, the project is now expected to be finished by the end of this year,” said D Rajkumar, executive engineer of the Fisheries and Fishermen Welfare Department.

He added, “Fishers have requested further improvements, and we are proposing an additional Rs 75 crore project, including the construction of a 500-metre wharf.” Following the 2004 tsunami, the harbour was reconstructed and modernised at a cost of Rs 45.21 crore and was inaugurated in 2016.

Due to the increasing fishing activities, further development began on September 15, 2023, under the Fisheries Infrastructure Development Fund. The project aims to support over 14,000 fishers of Akkaraipettai and neighbouring villages, who rely on the harbour for their livelihood.

Currently, the harbour serves 576 mechanised boats and 448 motorised boats, with infrastructure already in place on both sides of the Kaduvaiyar and Uppanar rivers. The facilities include a 500 m wharf and a 300 m retaining wall on the Kaduvaiyar side, along with auction halls and net mending sheds.

On the Uppanar side, a 250 m wharf and a 243 m retaining wall are complemented by net mending sheds. The new project includes the construction of a larger 1,100-square-metre auction hall with a loading platform, two net mending sheds, and a 1,000 sq m slipway.

The Kaduvaiyar side wharf is being extended by another 325 m, while fishers are requesting a 500 m wharf on the opposite side of the river. “The harbour development will ensure safe landing of vessels and encourage fishermen to exploit underutilised resources. It will also strengthen the infrastructure, ensure marketing under hygienic conditions and uplift the fishing community,” Collector P Akash said.