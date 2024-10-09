Rain, thunderstorm forecast for Chennai

CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has issued a heavy rain alert for isolated places over 10 districts in Tamil Nadu.

Isolated places over the ghat areas of Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Theni and Dindigul, Nilgiris, Erode, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Salem and Tirupattur districts are predicted to receive heavy rain with thunderstorms and lightning on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the ghat areas of Tirunelveli, Coimbatore and Tiruppur, Kanniyakumari, Tenkasi, Theni, Dindigul, Nilgiris, Madurai, Virudhunagar, Salem, Namakkal, Tiruchy and Karur districts might receive heavy rain with thunderstorms and lightning on Thursday.

For Chennai, light to moderate rains with thunderstorms and lightning are said to be likely for the 48 hours ending Thursday afternoon. The maximum temperature is likely to be around 340C.

Weather blogger R Pradeep John said that the monsoon might start early in the state. RMC had earlier said that the onset is expected during the third week of October and that the state is likely to receive above-normal rains.

“After several years, the Tamil Nadu coast, including Chennai, will receive good onset spells. The last time we had a very good onset in mid-October was in 2014,” Pradeep said.

In the 24 hours from Monday morning to Tuesday morning, Nilgiris received 10 cm of rainfall and parts of Erode recorded 7 cm. Red Hills in Tiruvallur recorded 6 cm while Vepur in Cuddalore recorded 5cm.