Scamsters gold plate imitation jewels to hoodwink customs X-ray machines in Chennai

CHENNAI: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI)’s investigation into the Rs 941 crore gold diversion scam has exposed the futility of X-ray spectrometer machines used by Chennai Customs and the methods followed by officers to detect imitation jewellery.

The investigation has found that the scamsters were able to hoodwink the machine by electroplating the top layer of the imitation jewellery with pure gold. Also, three colluding customs officers at the Chennai Air Cargo complex did not bother to scratch the surface of the jewels before subjecting them to the test which is a procedure mandated in their training guidelines.

According to the probe report of DRI and customs in September 2024 and January 2023, six Chennai-based jewellers procured duty-free imported gold bars from RBI-nominated agencies for manufacturing gold jewellery meant for export.

However, 90% of the gold, that is 2,170 kg of 2,507 kg gold procured, was diverted into the black market and 337.02 kg was sent to manufacturers in Kolkata, Mumbai, Rajkot and Chennai to make imitation jewellery.

This was then mis-declared as 22-carat jewellery at Chennai Air Cargo complex and exported to Dubai and Malaysia in connivance with a set of corrupt customs officers.

As per norms, customs cargo officers, posted as jewellery experts, have to scan such consignments through an XRF (X-ray fluorescence) machine linked to a computer which displays the purity figures.