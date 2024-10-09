Suspect tries to end life as cops vandalise his house in Tamil Nadu

THOOTHUKUDI: Alleging that the police trespassed into her house in search of her son and vandalised the premises, a woman lodged a complaint against the police personnel. The complainant Selvarani’s son Selvakumar subsequently attempted to die by suicide and has been admitted to the Thoothukudi hospital.

Reportedly, the police had wrongly entered Selvarani’s house to apprehend a theft accused. Selvarani, a resident of Vannar Street, said that the police personnel in plainclothes broke the doors of her house on October 6, in search of her son Selvakumar, who has a criminal case against him.

As Selvakumar was not home, the police allegedly attacked a teenager and a toddler who were residing in the house, and vandalised the house even as women were sleeping.

The teenager claimed that the police took him to Thoothukudi South police station, beat him and stamped him with boots, before letting him go.

“They also removed a religious malai I was wearing,” he alleged. Selvarani said Selvakumar was attending counselling for his involvement in other assault crimes at the DSP office regularly, and the police could have inquired him directly instead of vandalising the house.

