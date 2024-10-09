Ukkadm flyover work in Coimbatore still pending, say motorists

COIMBATORE: Despite the State Highways Department opening the Sungam ramp of the Ukkadam flyover, officials are yet to complete some of its work.

J K Siddique, a motorist from Pullukadu, said, “There are no road markings nor reflectors on the stretch between Ukkadam and Valankulam Road junction. Also, the stormwater drains are incomplete, painting works are pending. The ramp connecting the Ukkadam bus stand and service road are not paved yet. This makes driving at night challenging.”

Motorists also complained about the bad patch of road at the Vincent-Valankulam Road junction, where the newly inaugurated ramp begins. With the officials establishing a temporary roundabout at the junction, calls to improve the broken stretch and the junction have grown louder.