Artificial intelligence cannot replace core engineering courses, experts opine

CHENNAI: Artificial intelligence (AI) is simply a tool and can never replace the need for core engineering technology, opined industry experts and academicians, calling for support from all stakeholders to popularise traditional engineering courses.

Concerned over the declining popularity of core engineering courses such as civil, mechanical and electrical engineering, the higher education department on Wednesday organised a brainstorming session at Anna University in which various stakeholders participated.

Industry experts and academicians advised the state government to take measures to promote interdisciplinary engineering courses where students, along with core engineering courses, can also study AI and other Machine Learning (ML) courses.

Higher Education Secretary K Gopal said that in view of India’s ambitious goals, from sustainable urbanisation to energy independence, the country depends heavily on the work of core engineers. “As we work towards our goals, we need a new generation of professionals who are not only well-versed in cutting-edge technology but also grounded in the principles and practices of core engineering disciplines. Without a balance in engineering courses, we will face in future a shortage of skilled professionals in core disciplines,” he said.

J Innocent Divya, managing director of the Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation, highlighted the various initiatives taken under the Naan Mudhalvan scheme to bridge the gap between the industry and academia.