Child marriage victim’s baby to get assistance from TN government

KRISHNAGIRI: The district child protection unit plans to enrol a female baby whose 14-year-old mother died after delivery, under a sponsorship programme. The child will receive Rs 4,000 per month till she turns 18. On October 3, TNIE published a report about the child marriage victim who died 80 days after delivery near Bidiretty in Kelamangalam block.

Following this, Krishnagiri District Child Protection Officer D Saravanan, and District Social Welfare Officer R Sakthi Subhashini visited the tribal villages. Kelamangalam police also inquired into the matter.

Saravanan told TNIE, “After the death of Saranya (name changed), her female baby will be enrolled under the Mission Vatsalya sponsorship programme. She will get monthly financial assistance of Rs 4,000 till she reaches the age of 18. Also child protection unit will get a birth certificate for the baby. We were unable to DNA match the father of the baby.”

Anti-child marriage awareness programmes will be conducted at Bidiretty and Jakkeri panchayats. The child protection unit will inquire about the functioning of the Village Level Child Protection Committee (VLCPC) in both panchayats. DSWO Sakthi Subhashini told TNIE that steps are being taken to file a case against Saranya’s husband.