Come December, 10 more flights between Tiruchy, Kuala Lumpur

TIRUCHY: Batik Air and Air Asia are set to launch a total of 10 additional weekly flights between Tiruchy and Kuala Lumpur to tap into the increasing demand in this sector. The new services will be introduced in December, sources said.

The expansion will bring the total number of weekly flights in the Tiruchy-Kuala Lumpur sector to 34. Currently, Batik Air (formerly Malindo Air) operates seven weekly flights between the two cities. The airline will resume its daily morning services, adding seven more flights, bringing its weekly total to 14 flights from December 6.

The airline already operates daily evening flights on this route. Air Asia, meanwhile, will reintroduce its evening services by adding three more flights per week starting December 5. The airline currently operates 17 weekly flights, including seven late evening, seven night, and three morning services.

With the additional evening services, Air Asia will increase its weekly flights on the route to 20. Notably, Tiruchy international airport is a key hub connecting various international destinations, including Singapore, Colombo, Sharjah, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Bangkok, Kuwait, Doha, Muscat, and Jeddah. Airlines like Air India Express, Indigo, Batik Air, Air Asia, Scoot Air and Thai Air handle a total of 100 international flights each week.