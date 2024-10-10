Death toll rises to four in Tiruppur cracker blast

TIRUPPUR: The death toll in Tuesday’s firecracker explosion in a house in Pandian Nagar increased to four after a 6-year-old girl succumbed to injuries in the Coimbatore Government Medical College Hospital on Wednesday.

The house owner Karthik and his brother-in-law V Saravanakumar, who were detained after the blast, have been formally arrested.

Three people had already died in the accident and 15 people including 6 children were injured. On Wednesday evening, Niranjana (6) of Ponnammal Nagar, who was being treated at CMCH Hospital, succumbed to injuries.

The family hails from West Bengal and her parents work in a knitwear manufacturing company, police said. City Police Commissioner S Lakshmi said, “Four workers –Kumar, Vijaya, Ramasamy and Sampoornam – of Nambiyur, were involved in the manufacture of crackers.

While two of them died, Ramasamy and Sampoornam are undergoing treatment. Karthik’s wife Sathyapriya is also under treatment. A case has been registered against the trio. They are also likely to be arrested soon.”