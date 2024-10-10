Dirty public spaces in Coimbatore turn into canvas for murals

COIMBATORE: In a bid to stop miscreants from dumping garbage and urinating in public or pasting posters defacing government buildings, the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) has roped in artists to beautify the walls by painting murals on them. The attractive designs painted by skilled artists are getting a good response from the people.

The age-old ‘Stick No Bills’ warning failed to yield results and walls of several government buildings in the city have turned into a free advertisement space and posters are pasted on them. Also, waste is dumped in front of them and some people even use them as urinals. The civic body thinking out of the box decided to change the appalling state of these walls.

The CCMC along with NGOs decided to put up attractive murals on these walls. Skilled artists were roped in for the project which is funded by NGOs and private organisations.

Speaking to TNIE, CCMC Town Planning Officer (TPO) S Kumar said, “We started this project not just to stop miscreants from pasting posters on the walls and defacing the public properties, but also to prevent people from dumping waste in the open and stop some individuals from urinating in public places.

We have started identifying spots across the city for carrying out the mural work. So far, we have identified 30 spots and beautification work has been completed in 10 places. Work is in progress in the remaining spots.”

The artists and CCMC Commissioner M Sivaguru Prabakaran discuss the theme for the murals. After the final approval is given by him, the artisans go ahead with their work, added Kumar.