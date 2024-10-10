DMK leader, former editor Murasoli Selvam passes away at 84

CHENNAI: Murasoli Selvam (84), former editor of the DMK's mouthpiece Murasoli and brother-in-law of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, passed away in Bengaluru due to health complications. His mortal remains are being transported to Gopalapuram.

Selvam, born on April 24, 1940, in Tiruvarur, was the brother of former Union Minister Murasoli Maran and the husband of Selvi, the younger sister of Stalin. Associated with the DMK for a long period, he was known for writing under the pseudonym Silanthi in Murasoli, addressing key political issues.

In his condolence message, Stalin expressed his grief, recalling that Selvam had written an article for Murasoli on 8th October, prepared notes for his next piece, and then retired for the night. He tragically passed away due to a cardiac arrest.

Stalin said, "I was shattered on hearing the news of Selvam's demise. From a very young age, Selvam has been like an elder brother to me, guiding me in my work for the DMK. He also offered solutions to critical issues."

Political leaders have extended their condolences on Selvam's passing. Actor Rajinikanth, in his tribute, stated that Selvam was a long-time friend and expressed deep pain at his demise.