Madras High Court refuses to restrain corpn from creating ponds on race club premises

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Wednesday refused to restrain the Greater Chennai Corporation from going ahead with creating ponds to store runoff rainwater in the golf course belonging to the Gymkhana Club in the premises of the Madras Race Club at Guindy in Chennai.

When a petition filed by the Gymkhana Club, seeking a stay on the creation of the pond as digging activities had already caused irreparable damage, Justice N Senthilkumar said no interim relief could be granted. However, he ordered notice to the state government directing it to file a reply to the petition and adjourned the case to October 24.

Senior counsel P R Raman, appearing for the club, submitted that the concerned authorities have damaged the golf course by creating a pit 90 metres wide and 10 metres deep. He said the action has come even as the termination of the land lease granted to the MRC and subsequent resumption of land by the state government are under challenge in the High Court.