Politicos flay crackdown, DMK allies back protesting Samsung employees

CHENNAI: Leaders of various political parties condemned the state government and police for the crackdown. Meanwhile, the leaders of DMK’s alliance partners, including CPM, CPI, and VCK, have planned to meet CM MK Stalin to urge his direct intervention over the ongoing strike to settle the issue amicably.

AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Wednesday charged that the DMK government is trying to quell the protests of the Samsung workers instead of resolving them through talks. “The government has not shown any determination to set right the deterioration of law and order in the state. However, it is serious about quelling the protests of those who are fighting for their rights,” he added.

Meanwhile, CPM state secretary K Balakrishnan, CPI state secretary R Mutharasan, former union minister KV Thangkabalu, and VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan met the protesting Samsung employees at the protest venue and extended their support. Later, K Balakrishnan and Thol Thirumavalavan announced that they would meet CM MK Stalin within a couple of days to urge his direct intervention in this issue.

Balakrishnan said the approach of the ministers, who held talks with the workers who have been supporting the Samsung management, rather than the representatives of the protesting employees is not a good democratic practice. He further expressed the alleged police high-handedness used to curb the protest would not earn a good name to the state government.