TNTEU seeks appraisal reports from teaching institutes

COIMBATORE: The Tamil Nadu Teacher Education University (TNTEU) has directed Teacher Education Institutions (TEIs) in the state to submit a Performance Appraisal Report (PAR) for sessions 2021-2022 and 2022-2023 on the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) portal, by November 10.

As directed by NCTE, TEIs were asked to compulsorily submit their PAR, to check whether the institution has followed NCTE standards.

Official sources said for recognition of colleges, NCTE will examine the implementation of its norms, guidelines, and standards at TEIs through PAR every year.

After COVID-19, NCTE hasn’t received PAR for academic sessions 2021-2022 and 2022-2023 from TEI. “NCTE officials will check whether institutions have followed norms. NCTE would send a show-cause notice if any discrepancies are found,” sources added.

Following this, principals of TEIs have started to prepare the PAR. An assistant professor from a private B.Ed college in Coimbatore told TNIE, “As per NCTE norms, 24 types of documents such as income and expenditure account, faculty approval order issued by the university, affiliation order for the programmes run by the institution valid for the period concerned and building completion certificate should be submitted in the portal.”

“If any malpractice is found, NCTE could suspend recognition of the colleges. The chairpersons of a few colleges are in fear as they haven’t followed NCTE norms in aspects such as vacancies for teaching faculties and appropriate certification for fire and buildings,” he added.