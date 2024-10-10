WRD floats tenders to revamp, restore Madakulam tank in Madurai

MADURAI: With the Madakulam tank, which plays a crucial role in catering to the drinking water and irrigation needs of Madurai, affected by exploitation, the water resources department officials have said that they plan to start revamping works at the tank and its approach canals.

For long, activists have sought action to address the issue and restore the tank.

The Madakulam tank plays a crucial role in aiding the farmers as well as the drinking water needs of the city. Connected with Vaigai River through a branch canal, the tank has been subject to various forms of exploitation, and activists have been urging the corporation to prevent garbage dumping and the release of sewage in the canal leading to the tank.

Local sources said that lack of maintenance has left the tank staring at serious issues.

Meanwhile, the WRD has floated tenders for the rehabilitation of the Madakulam tank and its branch canal. The tank irrigates over 2,548 acres in Madurai.

As per the tender, the WRD plans to deepen the tank and strengthen the bund. Side walls are also to be constructed in the approach canals, and the branch canals will be fenced to avoid garbage dumping. Regulator shutters are to be installed in the canals to control water release and the project is estimated to cost Rs 17.5 crores.

Ward 71 Councillor and Activist Muniyandi said that nearly half of the city relies on the Madakulam tank for its water needs. However, in recent times, the tanks have been poorly maintained. For years, we have been submitting petitions and raising the issues of strengthening the bund of the Madakulam tank and deepening it. Importantly, the amount of water released into the tank must be increased."

He added that a road could be built in the bund of the tank, which could shorten the travel distance between Virattipatthu to Thiruparagundram from 12 km to just 3.5 km. The road will strengthen the bund and prevent the tank from being misused, he added.

Appreciating the WRD for carrying out revamp works, Munyandi urged the corporation to consider using the hundreds of acres of government land near the Madakulam tank, currently invaded by Seemai Karuvelam trees. The lands could be used for constructing parks, he said.