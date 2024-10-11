3K e-cigarettes, gold chains, 4 iPhones seized at Chennai airport

CHENNAI: Chennai Customs on Thursday said they recently seized two pure gold chains weighing 700 gm, 3,220 e-cigarettes and four iPhone 16 Pro mobiles worth a total of Rs 1.02 crore from four passengers who arrived at Chennai airport from Malaysia.

In an official statement, the officials said specific intelligence from DRI led to the seizure. Four passengers who came from Kuala Lumpur were intercepted and searched.

During examination and search of their person and bags, two gold chains of 24K purity weighing 700 gm were found concealed in their undergarments.

As many as 3,220 e-cigarettes of assorted flavours and four iPhones were seized from their bags. One passenger has been arrested. Further probe is underway.