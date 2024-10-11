Four-year-old Assam boy drowns in pool at Panaiyur in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: A four-year-old boy drowned after he accidentally fell in the swimming pool of a house in Panaiyur where his father was working as a watchman.

On Thursday afternoon, the deceased, Taman Thapa, slept for some time next to his father Om Bahadur Thapa inside their quarters at the house.

However, the boy woke up before his father and wandered outside. When Om woke up sometime later, Taman was nowhere to be found. Before long, they found him in the swimming pool.

Though he was rushed to a nearby hospital, the boy was declared dead on arrival. Upon information, Kanathur police recovered the body and sent it for postmortem. Police said Om was a native of Assam and had come to Chennai for work with his wife. His wife works at a nearby furniture shop.