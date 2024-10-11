Indian loan firm routed Rs 429cr to Chinese owners as bogus fees: ED

CHENNAI: The Enforcement Directorate’s investigation of PC Financial Services Ltd (PCFS), a Gurugram-based fintech company giving online loans at usurious rates of interest to crores of Indians, has found that they had illegally transferred Rs 429 crore through bogus transactions to its foreign sister concerns, ultimately benefitting its Chinese owners.

An October 7 order by the adjudicating authorities in Chennai slapped PCFS with a fine of Rs 2,146.48 crore for these violations under Section 4, 10(6) and 42(1) of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA). Properties worth Rs 252.36 crore of the company in India already seized were ordered for confiscation.

The underlying intent of PCFS was to ingest hard-earned money of susceptible Indian borrowers and transposition the revenue to overseas masterminds, ED sources said.

Incorporated in 1995, PCFS had obtained a NBFC license in 2002 and was later taken over by a Chinese national through some sister concerns. While it had Indian directors and officials, they were dummies as all decisions were taken from outside India by Chinese beneficial owners, ED sources added.

The company used to give unsecured personal micro loans (Rs 1500 - Rs 60,000) to Indians through the mobile app ‘Cashbean’ after charging a huge processing fee. The repayment had to be done in 15-120 days. Official data show that the app had been downloaded five crore times and Rs 10,339 crore had been sanctioned from January 2019 to March 2021 with the company recovering Rs 11,227 crore, and earning a processing fee of Rs 1,171 crore.