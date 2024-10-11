Landlord threw out belongings, verbally abused me, alleges Thoothukudi woman

THOOTHUKUDI: Condemning the Nalattinputhur police for refusing to register an FIR against her house owner, who allegedly bundled up her belongings and threw them out when she was not home, a 29-year-old woman staged a protest here.

The complainant, S Amalapushpam of Nammalwar Nagar, said she was staying at a rental house with her live-in partner Karankumar, a private bank employee.

As Karankumar recently refused to marry her and left, she lodged a complaint with the Kovilpatti All Women Police and an investigation is under way.

In the meanwhile, the house owner in charge Jegadeesh, a Village Administrative Office (VAO) of Suraikaipatti, urged her to vacate the house. However, the AWPS police had asked Amalapushpam not to vacate the house until the investigation was over.

Amalapushpam had sought grace time from Jegadeesh till September 25 and had left for her parents' house. She had also urged the house owner to deduct the rentals from her advances.

When she returned on October 1, she found that the house had been broken into and all her belongings had been thrown out and drenched in the rain. The power supply to her house was also cut off.

Jegadeesh also allegedly abused her verbally using her caste name, Amalapushpam stated in the complaint, and urged the police to recover her belongings and act against Jegadeesh.

However, the Nalattinputhur police refused to act against the VAO and ignored the issue. Accompanied by Activist Sankaralingam of the Fifth Pillar movement, Amalapushpam resorted to a dharna at the police station premises on Thursday.

"Since the suspect is a VAO, the police were reluctant to provide the receipt for receiving the complaint with the subject of verbal abuse by caste name," Amalapushpam said. She withdrew the protest after Sankaralingam fell ill and was hospitalised.