Bagmati Express rams into goods train at Kavarapettai in Tamil Nadu, several feared injured

Several passengers aboard the 12578 Mysore-Darbhanga Bagmati Express were injured when the train collided with a stationary freight train from the rear at Kavaraipettai station, situated 41 kilometres from Chennai Central on the Chennai-Gudur section. The impact caused 12 coaches of the Bagmati Express to derail.
The accident has disrupted train services on the Chennai-Gudur section. Passengers trapped in the derailed coaches are being evacuated. As of 9:56 PM, no fatalities have been reported, according to the Chennai division of Southern Railway.
Preliminary information from official sources indicates that the Bagmati Express had received a green signal to proceed on the main line towards Gudur. However, it mistakenly entered the loop line at Kavaraipettai station, where a freight train was parked. It remains unclear whether the incident was caused by human error or a technical malfunction, according to a railway official. Senior railway authorities have rushed to the scene to investigate whether the tracks were set for the loop line when the signal was given to proceed to the main line.
According to official sources, the Bagmati Express, en route to Darbhanga, departed from Perambur at 7:50 pm and arrived at Kavaraipettai around 8:30 pm. Initially travelling at 109 km/h, the train reduced its speed to 90 km/h before entering the loop line, where it collided with the rear coaches of a stationary freight train near the guard's coach. The impact resulted in the derailment of four AC coaches, while two other coaches—a power car and a motor van—caught fire.
Local residents and bystanders rushed to the scene to help rescue passengers. Tiruvallur district collector Prabhu Shankar stated that the government hospital was prepared to treat the injured. Rescue operations are ongoing, with five teams from the National Disaster Response Force called in to assist.
An official statement from the southern railway stated that alternative arrangements are being made to transport the passengers stranded in the train.
Official sources stated that Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin instructed the Tiruvallur district administration to expedite rescue operations. He also directed the Chief Secretary and other senior officials to personally oversee the efforts. Additionally, the CM asked Minister SM Nasar to rush to the accident site.
For assistance, passengers and their families can contact the help line numbers at the Chennai Division:
Help Line Number 1: 04425354151
Help Line Number 2: 04424354995