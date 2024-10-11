Bagmati Express rams into goods train at Kavarapettai in Tamil Nadu, several feared injured

Several passengers aboard the 12578 Mysore-Darbhanga Bagmati Express were injured when the train collided with a stationary freight train from the rear at Kavaraipettai station, situated 41 kilometres from Chennai Central on the Chennai-Gudur section. The impact caused 12 coaches of the Bagmati Express to derail.

The accident has disrupted train services on the Chennai-Gudur section. Passengers trapped in the derailed coaches are being evacuated. As of 9:56 PM, no fatalities have been reported, according to the Chennai division of Southern Railway.

Preliminary information from official sources indicates that the Bagmati Express had received a green signal to proceed on the main line towards Gudur. However, it mistakenly entered the loop line at Kavaraipettai station, where a freight train was parked. It remains unclear whether the incident was caused by human error or a technical malfunction, according to a railway official. Senior railway authorities have rushed to the scene to investigate whether the tracks were set for the loop line when the signal was given to proceed to the main line.