Organ transplantation from GRH Madurai benefits seven patients

MADURAI: Transplantation of organs of a road accident victim from Government Rajaji Hospital (Madurai) was provided to seven patients across various cities.

According to an official release, M Kannan (27) of Peraiyur Taluk from Madurai was travelling to Theni. His two-wheeler met with an accident in Uthamapalayam on October 8. He was admitted to Theni Government Medical College Hospital in an unconscious state due to a head injury. He was transferred to the trauma care centre in GRH (Madurai), after his condition worsened. A team of ICU medical officers along executed neuro surgeries on the patient. Despite offering active medical support, he was declared brain dead on October 10.

The medical officers offered the option of harvesting the organs of the patient. After his wife, Veeralakshmi gave her consent, the organs were harvested on the same day. The postmortem was conducted at the trauma care centre in GRH.

More than seven persons benefited from the organ donation. The beneficiary hospitals include Heart -- (MGM Hospital, Chennai), Liver -- (Meenakshi Mission Hospital, Madurai), Kidney -- (Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital), Kidney -- Local (Government Rajaji Hospital, Madurai), Cornea-- (Government Rajaji Hospital, Madurai), and Skin-- (Grace Kennett Hospital, Madurai). The Madurai District Administration and GRH (Madurai) cremated Kannan with state honours