Pay Rs 25K for deficiency in service, refund product cost, Asian Paints told

MADURAI: The Madurai District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission directed Asian Paints Limited to pay Rs 25,000 compensation to a man for providing low-quality paint and poor service. The commission’s president M Piravi Perumal and member IP Shanmugapriya issued the order on a complaint made by R Vinayagamoorthi of Virudhunagar.

A perusal of the commission's order revealed that Vinayagamoorthi had purchased 20 litres of the firm’s paint in December last year. However, a day after the painting works were completed, the paint started peeling off the wall. When Vinayagamoorthi complained to the shop owner, the latter had advised him to lodge a complaint to Asian Paints through its WhatsApp complaints bot.

Vinayagamoorthi filed a complaint and an executive from Asian Paints visited his house and assured to resolve the matter. However, his complaint was closed without any redressal. Stating that he suffered due to unfair trade practices, deficient service and from mental agony, Vinayagamoorthi moved the commission.

Though the commission issued a notice, no reply was provided by Asian Paints. Following this, the commission found the company guilty of gross negligence, unfair trade practice and deficiency in service and directed it to pay Rs 25,000 as compensation to Vinayagamoorthi. It further directed the company to refund the cost of the paint and the legal expenses.