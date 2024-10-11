Process for bringing elephant to Kumari Bhagavathy Amman temple function under way, say officials

KANNIYAKUMARI: Demanding the presence of elephants for Navaratri festival at the Bhagavathy Amman temple in Kanniyakumari, devotees and villagers staged protest near the temple on Thursday. After officials assured to fulfil their demands, they gave up the protest temporarily.

Sources said that the Navaratri festival started on October 3 and would conclude on October 12. An elephant was used to take holy water from the Kasivisvanathar temple at Vivekananthapuram for performing abishekam on Bhagavathy Amman.

Sources said that as an elephant was not brought till Wednesday, devotees staged protest from 10 pm to 12 pm on Wednesday night near the temple. Nagercoil MLA MR Gandhi also met the protesters, and the police held talks with them. HR & CE officials spoke over the phone to protestors and assured action.