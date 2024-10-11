Residents demand action against illegal liquor, ganja sales in Tamil Nadu's Anchetti

KRISHNAGIRI: Stating that some people have been selling liquor and ganja near schools and in tribal areas, residents of Anchetti urged police to take action.

A resident of Pandurangan Doddi near Anchetti told TNIE that a family in the village had been selling liquor for many years and was arrested. However, police were unable to stop them from selling again. Also, empty tetra packs of liquor purchased in Karnataka are regularly discarded near a government school.

Another villager from Natrampalayam panchayat told TNIE that some people have been selling Karnataka liquor in Gareatti, Doddamanju, and Natrampalayam regions because there is no police patrolling in the hilly terrain at night. Also, ganja sales are rampant in Ethakinaru village, he added.

A police source told TNIE that three days ago, the prohibition enforcement wing conducted a raid on a house at Pandurangan Doddi but was unable to seize any liquor.

Krishnagiri SP P Thangadurai said he would check the matter with prohibition enforcement wing officers. People can share information about ganja and illegal liquor sales or criminal activities with the control room at 94981-81214.