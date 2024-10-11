Security guard kills colleague in fight over cooking omelette

COIMBATORE: Chettipalayam police arrested a private security guard who killed his colleague allegedly in a fight over an omelette. The deceased was identified as A Sherif (50) from Thrissur in Kerala who was staying in a rental house in Nehru Nagar at Orattukuppai with his friends P Vinoth (59), Santhosh (45), and Sivaraman (48) all from Thrissur, and Joseph Kurian (47) from Vaikom. All of them are working as private security guards in a consumer goods company at Orattukuppai.

Police said the five had made a deal that one of them would cook each day. On Tuesday Sherif prepared breakfast and made an omelette for himself. In the evening, when Sherif and Joseph were in the room, the latter questioned Sherif for not preparing an omelette for others. As they were under the influence of alcohol, a heated argument flared up and Joseph stabbed Sherif.

Sherif sustained deep-cut injuries and was rushed to a private hospital at Malumichampatti. After first aid, he was referred to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH), where he died without responding to the treatment on Wednesday morning. After the post-mortem, the body was handed over to the family members in the evening. Chettipalayam police arrested Joseph and remanded him to prison on Thursday.