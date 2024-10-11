Six get double life-term for SC panchayat chief murder bid in Tirunelveli

TIRUNELVELI: Six persons, who were convicted on Tuesday in the 2011 attempt-to-murder case of a SC woman president of Thalaiyoothu panchayat, were awarded double life imprisonment by the II Additional District Court for PCR Act Cases on Thursday. The convicts were identified as Subramanian (60), Sultan Maideen (59), Jacob (33), Karthik (34), Vijaya Ramamoorthy (34), and Praveenraj (32).

The incident occurred on June 13, 2011 when the victim, P Krishnaveni (49), was brutally attacked by a gang after she passed a resolution to construct a public toilet for local women on a poramboke land.

Subramanian opposed her move as the land was located near his house. He led the assailants in attacking Krishnaveni with sickles, causing severe injuries. She lost part of her right ear and two fingers, and sustained deep cuts on her shoulder and neck. She had to undergo treatment at the Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital for several months.

Judge K Sureshkumar found the six accused guilty, while two persons — Ramakrishnan and Santhanamari — were acquitted on Tuesday. Another accused Natarajan had died.

On Thursday, the judge awarded double life imprisonment to all six convicts and also imposed a penalty of `1.1 lakh on Praveenraj and `1.3 lakh on five other convicts. He ordered payment of the penalty to Krishnaveni as compensation.