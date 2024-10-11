STPs to be built in nine town panchayats along Noyyal River in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: Nine town panchayats located along the course of the Noyyal River in Coimbatore district will soon get sewage water treatment plants.

The National River Conservation Directorate (NRCD) of the Ministry of Jal Shakthi has cleared a proposal sent by the district administration and approved the construction of sewage water treatment plants to treat sewage collected from the town panchayats and prevent it from mixing with the Noyyal River.

According to officials from the Water Resources Organisation (WRO), the Noyyal River, a tributary of the Cauvery, originates in the Western Ghats in Coimbatore district. It flows through Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Erode, and Karur districts for 158.35 km before joining the Cauvery. In Coimbatore district, there are 17 dams and 25 ponds along the 62.21 km stretch of the river.

As the river passes through Coimbatore Corporation, several town panchayats and village panchayat areas, sewage and solid waste get mixed in it. Once commissioned, the sewage water treatment plants will be opened in nine town panchayats such as Irugur, Sulur, Kannampalayam, Vellalore, Perur, Pooluvapatti, Veerapandi, Alandurai and Thondamuthur will prevent this from happening.

An engineer with the WRO said, “Under the Nadanthai Vaazhi Cauvery scheme, the town panchayats were approved to set up sewage water treatment plants. The state and central government will allot funds for the same and based on the population, funds will be allocated to each town panchayat for construction of the sewage treatment plant.”

He said that the work will commence once the funds are released.