Students in distress as Thiruvalluvar University delays sports events

VELLORE: The delay in conducting the inter-zonal and divisional sports competitions for the 80 affiliated colleges under Thiruvalluvar University, spanning Vellore and Tiruvannamalai, has left students grappling while waiting for the crucial Form 3, essential for future employment opportunities in government sectors.

Many students rely on participation in these university-level events to secure Form 2 or Form 3 certificates, which are vital for securing jobs in sectors like the police, army, and other government departments. However, while dates for South Zone and All India Inter-University sports events have already been announced, the delay in the University’s competitions has caused concern.

With less than a month left for their odd semester examinations, students find themselves in a bind. “I am a final-year student, and I’ve been practising basketball for months for the inter-zonal competition. Coming from a humble background, my goal after completing my degree is to appear for the state exams, and Form 3 is crucial for that. But no games have been organised so far,” said a college student, speaking anonymously.

Sources reveal that while other universities conduct all major sports events, Thiruvalluvar University typically organises only 22–23 games, and even these are delayed. “This issue occurred last year as well and due to this we couldn’t perform well,” a source stated.

When TNIE contacted Thiruvalluvar University Registrar Senthilvelan J, he said, “We have moved the files regarding the sports competitions and zonal-level director of physical education convenor. The sports competition will commence soon.” For the past 6 years, the post of director of physical education in the university is lying vacant and sources cited this as a major reason behind the delay.