Will sort out row with governor on V-C posts soon: Minister Govi Chezhiyan

CHENNAI: Higher Education minister Govi Chezhiyan on Thursday said the conflict between the state government and the governor over the appointment of vice chancellors will be sorted out very soon.

“There were some disagreements between the state and the governor. The chief minister has asked us to keep aside the contradictions and conflicts and implement the things that are possible within the guidelines. This includes the state’s rights and its stand on the education policy” said the minister.

The state government is following the right path within the laws, based on the instructions of the chief minister, he added.

The state government did not create any conflicts. “The higher education department will stand for the development of the state through friendship (with the governor). We will discuss with the chief minister and senior officials regarding the selection committee. The conflict regarding the appointment of V-Cs will be sorted out and they will be appointed soon,” said the minister after reviewing the work of the department.