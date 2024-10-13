Incessant downpour leads to landslides on Erode ghat road

ERODE: Due to incessant rain, landslides occurred on Anthiyur-Kollegal and Sathyamangalam-Kadambur hill roads in Erode on Saturday.

Erode district recorded 423 mm of rain till Saturday morning. In this, hilly areas like Talavadi, Bargur, and Kadambur have been receiving continuous rain. On Saturday morning, there was a landslide on Thamarai Karai on Anthiyur-Kollegal Road and near Malliamman Temple on Sathyamangalam-Kadambur Road. Leading to severe traffic in these two areas. On information, officials from the revenue and state highways departments rushed to the spot and engaged in repair works.

C Rajesh Khanna, an assistant divisional engineer of the State Highways department, said, “The landslide on Thamarai Karai may have occurred around 5 am. As soon as we got the information, our team immediately went to the spot and started the work. The landslide on the road was repaired in about two and a half hours.”