Incessant downpour leads to landslides on Erode ghat road

ERODE: Due to incessant rain, landslides occurred on Anthiyur-Kollegal and Sathyamangalam-Kadambur hill roads in Erode on Saturday.
Erode district recorded 423 mm of rain till Saturday morning. In this, hilly areas like Talavadi, Bargur, and Kadambur have been receiving continuous rain. On Saturday morning, there was a landslide on Thamarai Karai on Anthiyur-Kollegal Road and near Malliamman Temple on Sathyamangalam-Kadambur Road. Leading to severe traffic in these two areas. On information, officials from the revenue and state highways departments rushed to the spot and engaged in repair works.
C Rajesh Khanna, an assistant divisional engineer of the State Highways department, said, “The landslide on Thamarai Karai may have occurred around 5 am. As soon as we got the information, our team immediately went to the spot and started the work. The landslide on the road was repaired in about two and a half hours.”
Sathyamangalam Tahsildar S S Sakthivel who inspected the spot said, “The landslide near Malliamman Temple occurred at around 2.15 pm. Officials immediately rushed to the spot and fixed it in about an hour.”
A senior official from the State Highways Department of Erode, said, “We are monsoon ready. Sandbags, concrete materials, and machinery are ready for use in emergency situations. For example, around 5,000 sandbags are kept ready in the Bhavani division alone.
Also, due to rain, the Varattu Pallam Dam located on the foot of Baragur hills, and the Kunderipallam Dam located on the foothill of Gundri in Gobichettipalayam Taluk reached their full capacity on Thursday. Due to this, surplus water has been flowing out of the dam. Besides, the water level of Perumpallam Dam has also increased.