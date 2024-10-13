TN info panel must make entire process online like that of union govt, say activists

MADURAI: While 19 years have passed since the Right To Information (RTI) Act came into effect on October 12, 2005, RTI activists urged the Madurai branch of the Tamil Nadu State Information Commission (TNSIC) to ensure the proper implementation of section 4(1b) of the Act (which elaborates the particulars of the organisation, functions and duties of its employees, among others).
It also emphasised on the need to make the entire process of application online in the state.
For many, the RTI Act, which has played a major role in unravelling scams across the nation, offers a second freedom. As the Act enters its 20th year of implementation on October 12, 2024, TNIE spoke to some RTI activists, working towards social causes, and inquired about the changes and improvisations to be made in the enforcement of the Act.
According to RTI activist R Ramakrishnan, the main aim of the Act is to ensure transparency and prevent bribery. "However, at present, there are only a few people employed in the State Information Commissioner's office. Though the Tamil Nadu government had invited applications for the post of State Information Officer six months back, no one has been appointed till now. If the government really wants to offer the fruits of RTI to the people, then it should ensure sufficient funds and manpower," he pointed out.
Ramakrishnan alleged that most of the Public Information Officers (PIOs) of TNSIC (Madurai) often refused to provide the sought information, forcing petitioners to opt for frequent appeals.
"As per section 20(1) of the RTI Act, a penalty of Rs 25,000 can be imposed against the PIOs who refuse to give necessary details, and section 20(2) recommends departmental action against them. However, in reality, most of the state information commissioners do not take any action under section 20(2)," he said.
Further, under section 7(6), information sought by the petitioner must be provided within 30 days, and 25 pages of the required documents would be served free of cost. If it exceeds 25 pages, the petitioner has to pay Rs 2 for every other page.
"Despite this, petitioners are many a time asked to pay Rs 2 even when the documents, served after 30 days of filing the petition, are just above 20 pages," Ramakrishnan said, adding that the state government should appoint a State Information Commissioner who understands the regional language to ensure the Act's thorough implementation.
Speaking to TNIE, Madurai-based RTI activist C Anandaraj said that he has filed around 8,000 RTI petitions related to health care since 2009. "All through these years, I never stopped until I received the information, and kept on monitoring the process.
As per section 4(1b) of the Act, information sought through petitions must be revealed by the authorities concerned. Yet, nowadays, PIOs deliberately refuse to provide information citing certain sections," he alleged, and urged for the setting up of proper monitoring mechanisms.
Even though the RTI Act was implemented in 2005, the Tamil Nadu government failed to conduct sufficient awareness programmes for the people or offer training to the PIOs, Madurai-based RTI activist K Hakkim told TNIE.
"As per section 5(3), if anyone wants to file a petition under the Act, then the PIOs have to come forward and render reasonable assistance. But, this is does not occur in reality," he said.
He further urged the state government to take measures to convert the entire process into online mode.
"The central government has switched the entire process to online mode and has been handling an average of 30 lakh petitions annually. Whereas in Tamil Nadu, while 4,10,000 petitions are filed, only three departments handle the petitions virtually. Even in this digital era, petitioners are forced to file applications manually, write the request on paper, get stamps from post offices and send the petition. If the government really wants to curb bribery, then it must implement all the sections of the Act effectively," he said.