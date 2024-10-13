TN info panel must make entire process online like that of union govt, say activists

MADURAI: While 19 years have passed since the Right To Information (RTI) Act came into effect on October 12, 2005, RTI activists urged the Madurai branch of the Tamil Nadu State Information Commission (TNSIC) to ensure the proper implementation of section 4(1b) of the Act (which elaborates the particulars of the organisation, functions and duties of its employees, among others).

It also emphasised on the need to make the entire process of application online in the state.

For many, the RTI Act, which has played a major role in unravelling scams across the nation, offers a second freedom. As the Act enters its 20th year of implementation on October 12, 2024, TNIE spoke to some RTI activists, working towards social causes, and inquired about the changes and improvisations to be made in the enforcement of the Act.

According to RTI activist R Ramakrishnan, the main aim of the Act is to ensure transparency and prevent bribery. "However, at present, there are only a few people employed in the State Information Commissioner's office. Though the Tamil Nadu government had invited applications for the post of State Information Officer six months back, no one has been appointed till now. If the government really wants to offer the fruits of RTI to the people, then it should ensure sufficient funds and manpower," he pointed out.

Ramakrishnan alleged that most of the Public Information Officers (PIOs) of TNSIC (Madurai) often refused to provide the sought information, forcing petitioners to opt for frequent appeals.

"As per section 20(1) of the RTI Act, a penalty of Rs 25,000 can be imposed against the PIOs who refuse to give necessary details, and section 20(2) recommends departmental action against them. However, in reality, most of the state information commissioners do not take any action under section 20(2)," he said.