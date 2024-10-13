TN MLA takes offence to portrayal of government school in ‘Vettaiyan’

THOOTHUKUDI: Kovilpatti MLA Kadambur C Raju urged the crew of the movie ‘Vettaiyan’ to remove the portrayal of a Kovilpatti government school in a derogatory manner.

The movie, which stars actor Rajinikanth, has been released in theatres worldwide. Speaking to reporters, Kadambur C Raju said, “The government school in Gandhinagar, Kovilpatti run by the municipality has been wrongly portrayed in the movie. The contentious part has left students, teachers, alumni and locals agitated.”

Tamil Manila Congress student wing district president Marimuthuramalingam, an alumnus, in a complaint with Kovilapatti West police, sought action against the director for denigrating the modesty of female teachers and students of the school. TN primary school teachers’ Association district secretary M Kalai Udaiyar sent a representation to director TJ Gnanavel seeking to remove the contentious part.

Sources said that social activist Rajesh Kanna lodged a complaint with Kovilpatti east police station seeking FIR against the producer and director.

A parent told TNIE that the crew has particularly placed the school in the movie, even though it has had no such history. Being mass media, this will damage the faith of the parents on the school, he added.