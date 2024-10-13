TN Opposition flays centre for frequent train accidents

CHENNAI: Following the accident, political parties criticised the Union government for failing to ensure the safety of train passengers. TNCC President K Selvaperunthagai demanded that Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw resign, holding him accountable for the series of train accidents.

In a statement, Selvaperunthagai said during BJP’s reign since 2014, a total of 281 people lost their lives while 1,543 sustained severe injuries. The union government failed to ensure the safety of the train passengers, he said.

CPI state secretary R Mutharasan slammed the union government for its lethargic attitude and asked the railway ministry to act responsibly for ensuring the safety of rail passengers and improve its service.

CPM state secretary K Balakrishnan also echoed the same view and urged the union government to improve safety measures of the Indian Railways.

AMMK general secretary TTV Dhinakaran urged the union government to take appropriate precautionary measures to prevent such train accidents in future.

MMK president MH Jawahirullah, in a statement, asked the Modi-led union government to allocate enough funds to ensure the safety of passengers. TMC(M) president GK Vasan and DMDK general secretary Premalatha Vijayakant have also urged the union government to take proactive measures to prevent such accidents.